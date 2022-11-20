DUVALL, David



David Carl Duvall passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 84. An Atlanta native, he was born March 20, 1938. Please see www.roswellfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to RPC Guatemala Scholarship Fund at Roswell Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 988, Roswell, GA 30077-0988.



