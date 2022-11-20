ajc logo
X

Duvall, David

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DUVALL, David

David Carl Duvall passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 84. An Atlanta native, he was born March 20, 1938. Please see www.roswellfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to RPC Guatemala Scholarship Fund at Roswell Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 988, Roswell, GA 30077-0988.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top