Dunston, Fleetwood

DUNSTON, Jr., Fleetwood Marshall



Fleetwood Marshall Dunston Jr. passed away unexpectedly August 18, 2022 in his Atlanta home. He is survived by his wife; Cora Cocoa Dunston, brother; Myron Dunston, and his daughter; Chayne Johnson. Service is 11:00 AM Friday, August 26 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 27 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Four Seasons, 75 14th St., Midtown.

