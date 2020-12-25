DUNCAN, Eugene



Eugene Duncan, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, died on Dec. 18, 2020, at his Jacksonville, Fla., home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.



Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on March 25, 1934, he was a resident of Jacksonville for 23 years, and was the son of the late Morris and Rosa Duncan.



Mr. Duncan was predeceased by four siblings, Vincent Duncan, Estelle Ramirez, James Duncan, and Rita Shearod.



A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Duncan was employed for many years with the city of New York before retiring about 24 years ago. While with the city, he oversaw the language laboratory at CUNY's York College and was an inspector for the housing authority.



A leader in his community, Mr. Duncan served as a Scoutmaster; Little League baseball coach; and founder of the Blue Light Patrol, an organization of private citizens trained by law enforcement to protect their neighborhoods.



Mr. Duncan loved playing cards and was a member of the Jacksonville Pinochle Club. He was also an avid sports fan and would love to vex friends and family members by rooting for teams for odd reasons, enjoying his contrarian status.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eleanor Duncan of Jacksonville; two sons, Todd (Lanada) Duncan of Roswell, Ga., and Mark (Emily) Duncan of Mechanicville, N.Y.; one brother, Ivan (Jean) Duncan of Conyers, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Duncan and Steven Cosby of Virginia Beach, Va., Christian and Mia Duncan of Mechanicville, N.Y., Brittany Duncan of Lithonia, Ga., Joshua and Jacob Ballard of Atlanta, Ga.; a couple of great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.

