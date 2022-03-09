Doyle, Joan

DOYLE (TORGESEN), Joan



Joan Torgesen Doyle passed away on March 5, 2022. Joan was born on February 12, 1936 in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter to the late Harald and Alberta Torgesen. Through the years, she worked as a homemaker, realtor and meeting services specialist. She was a past member of Cathedral of Saint Philip, Atlanta, where as a high school student, was a member of the first hand bell team in the USA. The team played at the lighting of the White House Christmas tree and many other places. Joan loved to paint, was a great cook (she wrote 2 cookbooks), traveled, swam and golfed, and she was an active member of Perimeter Presbyterian Church in Johns Creek, GA where she was a member of Victors, Anna's Sisters and Home Fellowship. She loved the Lord with all her heart, soul and mind. Her gift was serving - in her photo caption in the Northside High School yearbook read: "To serve and thus in serving fulfill my dreams in life". She is predeceased by The Reverend Brevard S. Williams, Jr., William Morgan and her loving husband of 26 years, Dr. Thomas J. Doyle. She has 3 children: Dr. Brevard (Bard) S. Williams, III, of Saratoga, CA, Laura K. Wilson of Dallas, GA, Susan T. Ellington of Ellijay, GA and 2 stepchildren, Barbara Doyle Piecka, N. Hollywood, CA, and Darlene Harvey of Wedowee, AL. She has 10 grandchildren whom she loved dearly and 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Harald J. Torgesen, Jr of Edgefield, SC, and William A. Torgesen of Gainesville, GA, Barry Torgesen (deceased) and their wives and children. Services will be held at Perimeter Church at 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM with a reception following at church. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery next to Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell. In lieu of flowers, we welcome contributions to the Missionary Fund at Perimeter Presbyterian Church, Johns Creek, GA.



