DOWD, Suzanne McGregor



Suzanne McGregor Dowd passed away peacefully at age 88 on June 16, 2023, surrounded by family.



Suzanne was born April 1, 1935, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA, to the late Susie Suber McGregor and Charles Travis McGregor. She grew up in Atlanta and attended Mary Lin Elementary School and Bass High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and Quill and Scroll. She attended Agnes Scott College, graduating with honors in 1957. Suzanne had a special way of connecting with children and taught kindergarten and 1st grade at Kirkwood Elementary School in Atlanta. She married Alton (Tony) Lawrence Dowd, Jr., on November 22, 1958. Their loving marriage lasted over 64 years. Suzanne and Tony enjoyed traveling together, particularly to England, Germany, Norway, France, and Denmark.



Suzanne and Tony were members of Decatur Presbyterian Church, where she taught children's Sunday school, was a long-time member of Pastor's Aide, was active in Presbyterian Women and the Crusaders Class, and served as president of The Needle Craft Circle. Suzanne served her community as a member of The Junior League of DeKalb County and several other service and social clubs.



Suzanne and Tony raised 3 sons and a daughter and were avid supporters of their children's schools, sports, and activities. They have nine beloved grandchildren to whom Suzanne was known as "Me-Mommy." She was a caring and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Her wonderful personality came through when telling a great story or a funny joke. She played the piano, enjoyed hot tea, loved to walk in neighborhoods and on trails, grew lovely plants and flowers, and collected beautiful antiques. She was strong in her faith, and she was dearly loved by her loyal family and countless friends.



Suzanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tony; her sons, Charles Lawrence "Larry" Dowd (wife, Rebecca), Kenneth "Kenn" McGregor Dowd (wife, Julie), Robert Dorsey Dowd (wife, Laetitia); her daughter, Kathleen Dowd Busbee (husband, Brad); and her grandchildren, Kenneth "Kenny" McGregor Dowd, Jr. (wife, Emily), Connor Wills Dowd, Katherine (Katie) Josephine McGregor Dowd, Emily Marie Dowd, Nathan Lucas Dowd, Kamilla Marie Busbee, Suzanna Caroline Busbee, Sadie Klaire Busbee, and Elias Bradshaw Busbee.



Suzanne will be dearly missed, forever loved, and always remembered by her devoted family.



A memorial service will be held at Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "Decatur Presbyterian Church", designated for the "Threshold Ministry".





