Doty, Deborah

Deborah "Debbie" Kellerman Doty, 67, of Alpharetta, passed away on May 7, 2021. She was born in Batesville, Indiana on July 27, 1953 to the late Jerald and Gayle Kellerman. Debbie spent time as a secretary at Purdue University and an office administrator at a cheerleading gym. Debbie was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, loving sister, loyal friend, but most importantly an amazing Nana. She was predeceased by loving husband of 33 years, James Doty. Survivors include loving daughters: Jessica Miller (Tim), Jaime Slider (Nathan), and Janine Dinkel (John Maitz); grandchildren: Peyton, Jett, Elizabeth, Tripp, Hunter, Brooklyn, Avree, Beckett, Bentlee, Tristan, and Julian; siblings: Becky Mullins (Randy), Susie Tortolano (Bob), Bob Kellerman (Mary Kay), and Tom Kellerman. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



