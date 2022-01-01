Hamburger icon
DONALD, Janice

Janice Donald of Union City, GA, born January 7, 1938 went to be with her Savior on December 24, 2021. She loved to garden, sending cards for special occasions to her friends, loved working in the food pantry and baby nursery at Fairburn First Baptist Church. Was a member of Southwest High School C/o '56 and worked for Robertson Humphrey and later Wachovia Bank.

Her homecoming service is going to be Saturday, January 8. Visiting at 10 and the service at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the food pantry or baby/toddler nursery at First Baptist Church Fairburn. Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.




