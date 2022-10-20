DOLEZAL, Davis Edward



Davis Edward Dolezal, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2022. A native to Atlanta, who is survived by his wife, Morgan; two beautiful daughters, Blakeleigh Shea and Jordan Carly; his parents, Cynthia and David Dolezal; sister, Julia (Brad and Hudson Hise); in-laws, Robyn and Ken Freedman; sister-in-law, Hilary (Michael, Sloane and Elle Freedman); grandmothers, Anita Freedman and Sheila Gerstein, and many loving extended family members. After graduating from George Walton Comprehensive High School, Davis enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country proudly in Iraq following the tragedies of 9/11. Davis was an avid golfer from an early age, thrived in the outdoors and loved the Falcons, Dawgs and Braves. He loved to travel, explore and learn about new cultures. He will be missed so deeply by all who knew him. Sign on line guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com . Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM today, Thursday, October 20 at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VETLANTA at https://vetlanta.org. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

