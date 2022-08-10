DODSON, Elroyce Malone



Elroyce Malone Dodson, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born July 15, 1937, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, the oldest son of Bernice and Roy Dodson. Malone was a mischievous and loyal child whose relentless attention to the least of these guided his journey, and legacy, as a prophetic and effective pastor, a loving father and husband and doting "Papa".



Malone grew up in a household where an empty Mayo jar labeled "for others" sat on the dining room table to collect coins and extra bills to share with neighbors and those in need, an expectation that set him on a path to ministry.



Malone attended LaGrange College, supported by a tither's scholarship pooled together by the members of his home church in Cedar Grove, Georgia. While there, he met Charlotte Raum, the love of his life. After graduating in 1959, they married in June that same year. Malone served on the college's Board of Trustees for twenty-two years and as Chairman for seven. Later, in 1986, Malone was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity from LaGrange and, in 2006, the Fuller E. Callaway Jr. Award for Lifetime service to LaGrange College.



After he graduated from LaGrange, he went on to earn a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology, leading five churches in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church before assuming the pulpit at Roswell United Methodist Church, where he would stay and lead for nearly three decades.



Dr. Malone Dodson believed that practicing excellence in ministry meant making God's love accessible to all people. Under his leadership, Roswell United Methodist became one of the fastest growing churches in the entire denomination—in large part because of the intentional, new ministries he founded to meet the needs of the expanding community. His community-oriented ministry was ahead of its time; he saw the need for a strong ministry among single and divorced adults in the early 1980s; he created a Sunday School class for children and adults with developmental disabilities; he founded an onsite Counseling Center providing mental health support for church members and non-church members alike.



Whether it was attending a city council meeting, helping a parishioner transition into death, attending a Sunday school class event, or a high school football game, Malone's ministry was very proactive, touching innumerable persons, one at a time.



Beyond the church door, Malone was a fixture in the Roswell community serving in leadership at North Fulton Community Charities, Roswell's Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, and the Rotary Club of Roswell to name a few. In 2019, he was presented the Pioneer Award, the highest award given by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, for his commitment to his community.



His long list of accolades and appointments fail to present a complete picture of Malone—a man known and remembered by his big hugs, his undeniable love for God and for people, and, most importantly, his hilarious jokes only made funnier by his booming and joyous laughter. Malone was a friend to all, and a good one, at every stage of his life.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 AM for family and friends at Roswell United Methodist Church (814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RUMC Foundation



(www.rumcf.org) or to Lunches for Learning Inc.



Malone is survived by his wife, Charlotte Dodson; three children and their spouses, Steve and Susan Dodson, Phil and Tracy Dodson, and Melanie and Joe Brasher; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (and Travis Fiegle), Megan, Meredith, Amelia, Sam, and Jimmy; two great-grandchildren, Karson and Walker; his sisters, Theresa Major and Myra Ray; and cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.



