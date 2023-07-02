Dodd, Walter

DODD, Rev. Walter



Reverend and Chaplain LCDR Walter Avery Dodd, age 83, died in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



Born May 3, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, Avery grew up in Brookhaven and graduated from Chamblee High School. Avery studied at Georgia State University where he met and married his wife, Rebecca. Graduating with a degree in Theology, and feeling God's strong calling, he entered seminary at Emory University to become a United Methodist minister. During seminary, he determined that his place of service was to be ministering to those who served our country and so he joined the US Navy Chaplain Corps.



After retiring, he returned to Atlanta to continue his ministry in the north Georgia conference. He spent the last few years of his life battling Alzheimer's disease in the loving care of his children. Survivors include his daughters, Marianne Silverboard and Heather Nadine Deschene and his son James Dodd. His siblings Thomas Dodd and Charles Dodd.



Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Northwoods United Methodist Church, 2635 Fairlane Drive, Doraville GA 30340. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the reception immediately following, from 12 to 2 PM. Burial will occur on December 2 at 11 AM.



Flowers are welcome and should be sent to H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd, Brookhaven, GA 30319.





Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

http://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com