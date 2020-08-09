Dodd, Palmour

DODD (MCINTIRE), Palmour Holmes Palmour Holmes McIntire Dodd passed away peacefully at home, with her husband of 48 and years and their two daughters by her side, on July 31, 2020. Palmour was the daughter of Pope Barrow McIntire and Palmour Holmes McIntire. She grew up in Ansley Park and attended Spring Street School before transferring to The Westminster Schools. Upon her graduation in 1965, she matriculated at Newcomb College at Tulane University in New Orleans. Palmour made her debut with the 1966 Atlanta Debutante Club. In college, Palmour pledged Pi Beta Phi, learned to cook and enjoy Cajun cuisine, developed a deep appreciation for the music of New Orleans, and earned a BA in History in the class of 1969. During her school years, Palmour and her friend Betty Love worked on the Carl Sanders and Lyndon Johnson campaigns, experiences which Palmour treasured. After Palmour returned to Atlanta, she connected with a Westminster class of 1965 classmate, Zane Dodd, and they realized shortly that they each had met their match. Palmour and Zane married on April 22, 1972. They had two daughters, Elizabeth and Lucy, and Palmour was ahead of the curve in cultivating their childhoods. Her daughters learned to love books to such an extent that the librarian would call Palmour first when new books arrived. Palmour was the always the helper behind the scenes. She was a member of the Junior League, served as class agent for Westminster, and she also volunteered wherever she was. Palmour lived a life devoted to helping others. She was a dedicated and loyal daughter, mother, and friend. Her parents relied on her, her daughters' friends thought of her as an additional mother, and her friends knew they could count on her. Palmour made friends in every stage of her life and kept them in her heart until the day she died. Whether the friends lived in Louisiana, Virginia, Savannah, Atlanta, or elsewhere, she always had time for a phone call or a spare bedroom for a visit. Palmour and Zane made room in the house for friends, cousins, and friends of their children. Palmour loved big. She never expected perfection but appreciated a sense of humor. She was always so brilliant, curious, well-read, and interested in the world and other people. After her children were grown, Palmour loved being a grandmother. Never has another Mimi loved her grandchildren more or taken more pride in them, and they reciprocated this love and affection. Palmour is survived by her husband, Zane Alan Dodd, daughters, Elizabeth Palmour Dodd Kanne (Dr. Jeffrey Kanne) and Lucy Pope Dodd Roth (John Roth), grandchildren, Pope McIntire Kanne, Alan Sidney Kanne, Elizabeth Palmour Kanne, and Clinton Holmes Roth, sister, Sarah Ellen McIntire Love (James Erskine Love III), brother-in-law, David Dodd, sister-in-law, Dale Dodd Stice (Sandy Stice), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank especially Cynthia Price, who made Palmour's last years so much easier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308. Services will be delayed until such time as it is safer to gather together and will be held in 2021 at St. Luke's.



