DOBBS, Nancy Eileen



Nancy Eileen Dobbs, born March 24, 1949 to Ruth Reynolds Dobbs and Henri Talmage Dobbs, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 15, 2023.



Nancy grew up in Atlanta and graduated from The Lovett School in 1967. Nancy lived a life devoted to the care of her home, two children, and lived passionately to help others. Because of Nancy's upbringing and her family's continued support to charitable organizations over the years, Nancy wanted to continue this over her lifetime. Nancy will be remembered for her beautiful soul and her contagious smile. Her stunning blue eyes could light up a room! Nancy loved her family and friends unconditionally and never spoke negatively about anyone.



Nancy is survived by her two children, Jennifer Lauren Blankenship and Carter Reynolds Clark. Nancy is also survived by her two grandchildren, Grayson Joseph Clark, age 15 and Quinton Vaughn Clark, age 20. Nancy is survived by her sister, Ruth Dobbs Anthony; and her brother, Henri Talmage Dobbs, IV. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. We would also like to pay special tribute to Nancy's long-time care giver, companion and best friend, Renet Smith. Renet meant so much to our mother and will always be family.



Services for Nancy will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Dobbs Chapel, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 with a reception from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM. The funeral service will be at 11 AM in Dobbs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Piedmont Women's Auxiliary, Children's Hospital of Atlanta and to Trinity Presbyterian Church.



