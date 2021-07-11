DLUGOSZ, Robert



Robert B. Dlugosz, 84 of Madison, died July 7, 2021. Mr. Dlugosz was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 13, 1937. He was married to Helga Winkler Dlugosz. He served in the United States Air Force in the Korean Conflict. Bob worked in sales for Merico Bakery and then was in partnership at McCormick Brokerage. He served as President of the Georgia Frozen Food Counsel and also as Chairman of the National Food Brokers. Bob and Helga moved from Dekalb County to Conyers GA where he worked as a school crossing guard for Rockdale County Schools; he loved this job. In 2006, they moved to Madison, GA. He was an active member of the American Legion. Bob was an avid golfer, travel enthusiast and enjoyed playing cards.



Robert Dlugosz is survived by his wife, Helga and children: step-daughter Elaine and husband Stephen Buice, step-son Erich and wife Sharon McArthur, daughter Kim and husband Dennis Cheatham. Grandchildren are Christina and husband Chase Bruce, Jared & Alisa McArthur and Alyx & McKenzie Cheatham. Great-grandchildren are Kesleigh, Rowan, Carson, & Decklan, Alie, Keirstyn, Cody & Bailey, Asa & Roy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Dmuahowska Dlugosz and siblings, Frank, Jr. and Lynette.



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11 AM in the chapel of A.E. Carter Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morgan County Humane Society.

