DIXON, Eugene



Eugene "Gene" Dixon, a longtime member of NARFE, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home June 5, 2021 after an extended illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rudell Campbell Dixon, and several nieces and nephews.



Gene retired from the CDC Human Resources Officer in 1989. After retirement, he worked for a number of years with Lifespan Services, providing personnel training in Federal Employee Benefits to multiple government agencies.



Gene was featured in the August 2018 2nd special edition of the NARFE Newsletter with other members who were 90 or older during 2018.



Gene was cremated and his ashes will be taken to his home state of Kentucky for burial. There will not be a local service.



Condolences can be sent to Rudell at 1103 Lee Circle, NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-2906. Donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association.



