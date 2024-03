DEWEES (Allyn), May Lou



May Lou Allyn DeWees was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, and grew up in Athens, Georgia. She graduated from Athens High School in 1961. As a registered nurse, she worked at Atlanta's Grady Hospital and Georgia Baptist Hospital. She was a longtime member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church and is survived by husband, Ronald; and daughter, Amanda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Wellness at Piedmont.



