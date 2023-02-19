Denton, Gloria

DENTON (CRAIG), Gloria



Gloria Evelyn Craig Denton passed peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hospice of Northeast Georgia surrounded by family members. Gloria was born in Aiken, SC, on August 18, 1946, to Ruth Lazenby Craig and Murray Manford Craig. In her early years, the family moved to Harlem, GA. She graduated from Harlem High School and the University of Georgia, and later earned higher degrees from the University of North Georgia. She and her husband David met at UGA and after they married, they lived in Fort Walton Beach, FL, Cleveland, GA and most recently, Cumming, GA. Gloria was a dedicated career classroom teacher, teaching math to high school students for 34 years in Hall and Forsyth Counties, and then to college students at the University of North Georgia for approximately 10 more years.



Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Penelope Craig Reese; and a niece, Emily Forkner. She is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, David Hefner Denton; a daughter, Davida Denton; and sons, Matthew Denton (Sarah), and Zachary Denton. Also surviving are granddaughters, Mary Romano and Abigail Romano; and grandsons, Isaac Kiesche and John "Jack" Denton; sister, Janis Lively (Charles); sister, Vera Forkner (Tom); brother-in-law, Howard Reese; one niece, seven nephews, and many cousins.



Gloria loved music and sang in church choirs in Cleveland and Cumming for many years, occasionally serving as pianist or filling in as organist. She was very proud of the music accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and she attended as many of her grandchildren's sports or music functions as possible. She enjoyed birding and loved gardening, especially to attract songbirds and butterflies. She was a member of Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Friends and family knew Gloria as a generous, compassionate, empathetic, and kind soul - someone who was often doing what she could to help those who were less fortunate or in need.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM, in the Sanctuary of Johns Creek United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Johns Creek United Methodist Church, Cumming First United Methodist Church, or Cleveland United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice, as an expression of sympathy and remembrance.

