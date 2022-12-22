Denny, Richard

DENNY, Jr., Richard



Richard "Dick" Alden Denny Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 13, 1931 to Richard Alden Denny and Maybeth Graham Denny. He passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2022.



Dick attended E. Rivers School and Boys High in Atlanta before graduating from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia in 1948. He then went to Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, graduating in 1952, and served in the United States Navy Reserves during the Korean War. He was second in his class at W&L Law School before transferring to Emory School of Law, where he graduated first in his class in 1954, however, his most important accomplishment at Emory was meeting and wooing Marg Hunt, who was secretary to Dr. Goodrich C. White, Emory President. They married in August, 1954.



While at W&L, he was a member and Captain of the Crew. He was also manager of the basketball team and became a member of the team at the urging of the coach, as such, he played against Duke and Maryland, which was a source of amazement to all his children and grandchildren and whoever saw him play. He was a fine tennis player, a decent golfer and a first class intramural athlete. He was elected as an alumnus member of ODK in 1990, and was named a Distinguished Alumnus of W&L, along with his classmate, fraternity brother and close friend Frank Barron in 2012.



Dick enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a partner at King and Spalding, where he was instrumental in founding the Real Estate department. Thanks to his senior partner Hughes Spalding, Dick was involved with many of Atlanta's business and civic leaders. He was the firm's contact with Rich's and became a close friend of Dick Rich and a member of the Rich's Board. In civic affairs, he was Chair of the Georgia Committee of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, a member of the Atlanta Crime Commission, and Chair of the Metropolitan Atlanta Crime Commission. He was a supporter of Jimmy Carter in his run for governor, and he and Marg were early supporters in Carter's campaign for President, traveling twice to New Hampshire to campaign on his behalf as members of the "Peanut Brigade". In fact, the Peanut Brigade was first announced at a Carter rally in the backyard of their home.



Throughout his life, he was an active member of social clubs and civic endeavors, serving as President of the Lawyers Club of Atlanta, President of the Piedmont Driving Club, Chairman of the Board of the High Museum of Art, Chairman of the Board of The Lovett School, Commodore of the Ahmic Lake Yacht Club and board member of The Carter Center. His personal interests included reading, golf and founding member of "The Gamblers", fishing, travel, art, food and wine. Of all his accomplishments and interests, the most rewarding was his and Marg's involvement with the wine auction, a weekend long fete, bringing together wine makers from across the country and chefs from throughout Atlanta, all to raise money for the museum. After 32 years, the auction is one of the top ten charity wine auctions in the country, raising more than 37 million dollars for the arts, an achievement that brought Dick immense joy and great friendships, which he cherished.



His greatest joy was found at his beloved summer home on Ahmic Lake in Ontario, Canada, where he spent 80 summers of his 91 years. It was such a formative place for him that he wrote and published a book titled "Ahmic, Lake of Many Loves". There he enjoyed reading, fishing, canoeing, sailing, boating, and most importantly, forging lifelong friendships with the other residents of the lake and small town of Magnetawan, both U.S. and Canadian citizens.



While Dick was an involved member of his community, it was his 68 year marriage to Marg that enabled him the opportunity to be so engaged. She was the quiet rock that held down the household of four children and provided him his happiest moments. He could not have achieved success in life, both professionally and personally, without her at his side.



Dick is survived by his wife, Marg; and their four children, Margaret Denny Dozier (Scott), Richard Alden Denny, III (Llsa), Dallas Hunt Denny (Margaret), Lee Denny Griffith (Robert); and twelve grandchildren, Taylor Denny Dozier (Katie), John Graham Dozier (Meghan), Maggie Dozier Carr (Alex), Richard Alden Denny, IV, Jarrard Hunt Denny (Shannon), Alden Denny Barsness (George), Dallas Hunt Denny, Jr (Emily), Rhodes Perdue Denny, Robert Sherrill Griffith, IV (Kate), Meredith Sullivan Griffith, Wright Denny Griffith, Reynolds McAllister Griffith; ten great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Betsy Denny Candler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased in death by his parents and a myriad of friends, not the least of which were his canine companions.



The family would like to thank Live Oak Caregivers, especially Lacretia, Varee, Carmela and Sarah, and Longleaf Hospice and Tyler.



A memorial service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A reception will follow at Peachtree Golf Club.



Memorial contributions may be directed to The Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

