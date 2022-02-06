Hamburger icon
DeMarco, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEMARCO, Mary K.

Mary K. DeMarco, 72 of Cumming, died February 1, 2022. Mary Kathryn Waddle DeMarco was born the youngest of 11 children to Amma and Ashland Waddle in Ironton, Ohio. She was the hostess with the mostest, defined by her passion for cooking and the heart and soul she put into entertaining for her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Franco DeMarco; children, Amiee Hamby (Bo), Jason Furlong, Valerie DeMarco, Elisa Greer (Kevin), Chris DeMarco (Jessica); and grandchildren, Aiden and Hudson Hamby, James and Lian DeMarco. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 2 to 4 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




