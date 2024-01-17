DELOZIER, Marjorie



Marjorie Ferguson DeLozier, of Watkinsville, died on January 12, 2024. Born in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Reverend George Randolph Ferguson and Odessa Lyons Ferguson. After graduating from Georgetown College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary both in KY, she went on to raise three children, taught school, and was Mimi to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ferguson Brewer.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church Athens. Survivors include her husband, Oscar Lauden (Zeke) DeLozier; two daughters, Rebecca (Becky) DeLozier Vaughn and Susan DeLozier Parker (Ken); and one son, David Lauden DeLozier (Dixie); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Athens, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Athens, GA.





