DEBOBEN, Mark



Mark Christopher DeBoben, 57, passed away on May 20, 2022, in Marietta, GA. Mark was born in West Point, New York, on March 5, 1965, to Louis DeBoben and Dolores Boylan DeBoben.



He was predeceased by his parents, and his beloved sister, Debra Mock, and nephew, Michael Petrizzo.



Survivors include three children who were the light of his life: Lauren of Atlanta, GA; Zachary of Kernersville, NC; and Marlena of Seffner, FL; as well as his grandson, JaKoby, of Kernersville.



Other survivors include siblings Patricia Petrizzo (Michael), Live Oak, FL; Carol Rost (Barry), Pearl River, NY; Kurt DeBoben (Camille), Fort Pierce, FL; Christine Pennington (Jimmy), Palm Bay, FL; nieces and nephews, Adam Petrizzo (Doarung), Jordan Rost (Romy), Danielle Mock Lisowy (Jason), Christopher Mock, J. J. Pennington, Nikki Pennington; several grandnieces and nephews, and several cousins.



Mark attended local schools in Brevard County, graduating from Melbourne High in 1983. Then it was on to the University of Florida where, despite boisterous opposition from his Seminole relatives, he became a life-long Gator and ardent fan of Steve Spurrier! Mark treasured the friends he made during these years.



Graduating in 1987, he embarked on a long career in finance, working in the retail, banking, and legal fields. His first "real" job was for Sears, Roebuck in Jacksonville, FL, then on to Chicago, the first of many moves pursuing a career he enjoyed. Nothing was more exciting to him than a meticulously executed spreadsheet...unless it was also color-coded! He leaves behind many fondly remembered colleagues around the country.



While Mark's early years were spent in New Jersey, the family moved to Florida in the 1970's where his love of the ocean began. As a teenager, he was a lifeguard in Melbourne Beach and recently called it the best job he ever had! In land-locked Orlando, he lugged two large potted palm trees up three flights of stairs to his apartment balcony, enjoying the sunsets as the palms rustled in the breeze.



In March, he texted us "I am a Florida boy. One of these days I'm back." His family is brokenhearted that he is coming home this way.



A private celebration of life will be held on a future date.



Donations in Mark's memory may be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL, 32805; 407-295-1066.



