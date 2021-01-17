DAVIS, Matilda



Born Mary Matilda Genard June 10, 1923 in Chicago Illinois, and died Matilda Genard Davis December 21, 2020 in Cape Coral Florida, formerly lived in Atlanta metropolitan area for sixty-five years. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She also Tap Danced & Line Danced @ the Rotino Center.



Tillie was preceded in death by her husband James H. Davis, her mother and father, Constance and Charles Genard, and her sister Louise Genard Haymond.



Tillie is survived by her four sons, Jim Davis (Dot) of Pensacola, FL, Bob Davis of Covington GA, Donnie J. Davis (Debbie) of Cape Coral FL, and Gary Davis of Norcross GA. Her seven grandchildren are; Danny Davis (May) of Dallas GA, Beth Davis Reynolds (Brad) of Cumming GA, Chris Davis (Kristen) of Loganville GA, Deanna Davis Walker (Rea) of Cape Coral FL, Stephen Davis (Teasha) of Covington GA, and Roxy Davis Crowder (Cody) Dawsonville GA, Josey Davis of Lawrenceville GA. She also had eight great grandchildren with a ninth born Christmas Day following her death.



Tillie graduated from Loyola Teachers college in Chicago IL and met the love of her life Jim Davis while he was in the Navy during WW II. She married Jim and they settled in Atlanta GA following the war and started a family while she started teaching in the Atlanta City Grammar Schools. She retired with over Forty years of service in the Atlanta Board of Education. She was a first-grade teacher for the longest time, children's first experience with academics. She also was involved in many teacher organizations: Parent Teacher Association, Georgia Education Association, National Education Association, Building director for the Atlanta Teachers Association, member of the Atlanta Federation of Teachers, GFT and AFT. She was a member of the committee that developed the new Science Curriculum for Atlanta Schools in 1959-1961. She was the Testing Coordinator, responsible for all testing and interpretation of results for the entire school in 1971-1976. She also taught remedial reading and math from 1976 until her retirement in 1988. These were the beginning of her volunteerism and involvement with community activities.



In 1955 Tillie joined the American Legion Auxiliary. Her eligibility was through her Grandfather's service in the Army in WW I and her husband's service in the Navy during WW II. During her 55 years or so as a very active member of the Auxiliary. She was the National Vice President, National Historian, State of Georgia President twice, District President twice, Unit 66 President twice, Girls State Director from 1971-1976, Member of Girl's Nation in 1973, co-chaired many charitable donation funds such as Children's Research Hospital ($76,000) and Cancer (68,000). She sold poppy's every year that she lived in Atlanta metro. She held many other positions in the American Legion Auxiliary during her life time, too numerous to list here.



Tillie also was a very active volunteer with the VA Hospital in Decatur GA, Fort Myers FL, and Cape Coral FL. She received an award for 9,696 cumulative hours of volunteerism with the VA. Her connection with the VA started in 1949 when her husband Jim was in the hospital at NAS Atlanta (now Peachtree-DeKalb airport) when the hospital saved his life taking one of his kidneys. Tillie appreciated their work and dedicated much of her life to helping the VA.



Tillie was a loving mother too. She raised four sons that certainly loved their mother as well. She was a Den Mother when they were in cub scouts. She worked the concession stands at the little league ball fields where they played ball. She drove them to and from baseball practices, and took them swimming nearly every day during the summer. She made breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the family just about every day.



Tillie had her favorite activities as well. She loved ballroom dancing, square dancing, line dancing, sports, especially the Atlanta Braves, sewing, and cooking. There is a Tillie's Cookbook publication circulated through the family to remember many of her specialties. She was a world traveler and loved cruises. She and her girl friend Irma from college traveled together after they retired and each of their husbands had passed away. She said, "I want to see all the places that I taught about when I taught school". After Irma passed, Tillie took her granddaughters with her traveling. They agreed it was a very special time in their lives to be with their grandmother.



Tillie Davis was a gracious, caring, helpful, compassionate, reliable, and loving woman. Everyone around her immediately liked her. All her remaining friends and family will sorely miss her.



In lieu of flowers Tillie has requested that donations be sent to The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia. 3035 Mount Zion Rd. Stockbridge, GA. 30281 Office (678) 289-8446



For The Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley Nursing Scholarship Program.

