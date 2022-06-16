DAVIS, Anthony Earl



Anthony Earl Davis, 68, of Lawrenceville, GA, retired Certified Tire Technician of Snider Fleet Solutions formerly of Lufkin Texas passed away on June 12, 2022. There will be a public viewing on this coming Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Lawrenceville - Gwinnett Chapel of Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home INC.



Anthony will then return home after his viewing on Friday where there will be a celebration of life service on Saturday in Lufkin Texas where he will rest in the family cemetery of Pine Grove Cemetery.

