Davis, Anthony

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Anthony Earl

Anthony Earl Davis, 68, of Lawrenceville, GA, retired Certified Tire Technician of Snider Fleet Solutions formerly of Lufkin Texas passed away on June 12, 2022. There will be a public viewing on this coming Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Lawrenceville - Gwinnett Chapel of Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home INC.

Anthony will then return home after his viewing on Friday where there will be a celebration of life service on Saturday in Lufkin Texas where he will rest in the family cemetery of Pine Grove Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

