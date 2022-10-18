DAVIES, Giannina Silvia



Giannina Silvia Davies passed away suddenly on October 13, 2022. She was 41 years old.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home at 907 Church St. Ext., Marietta on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The family will gather there with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.



Giannina was born on October 30, 1980 in Aruba, to Giovanni Kelly; and her late mother, Sylvia Croes. Growing up in Aruba, she spent almost all of her free time playing with neighbors and cousins and exploring the island's beautiful beaches with her older brother. She attended LaSalle College Catholic School in Aruba.



Giannina's energy, spirit, infectious laugh and wickedly funny humor touched so many lives. She loved to attend the many fairs and festivals on Marietta Square, and especially loved hiking the trails up and down Kennesaw Mountain. She demonstrated the virtues of unconditional love for her family and friends. She was an amazing mother and wife and a generous friend. Her spirit will live forever, and her memory will be cherished by all.



Giannina is survived by her husband, Fred Davies; and her cherished children, Tianna, Matthew, and Jakob. She is also survived by her father, Giovanni Kelly of Aruba; her brothers, Giovannino Kelly (Josh Sammon) of San Francisco, CA, and Giovanni Kelly II (Lydia Crawford Kelly) of Alexandria, VA. Giannina has been blessed with the love of many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and loving friends in Georgia, Aruba, and worldwide. Her burial will be held in the days ahead in Aruba with a family and island-wide celebration of her life to follow.

