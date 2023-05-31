BreakingNews
BREAKING: Midtown residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
X

Darby, Alan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DARBY, Alan Burris

Age 59, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed May 25, 2023. Service on June 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM, Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, Georgia.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory

135 Senoia Road

Peachtree City, GA

30269

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/peachtree-city-ga/carmichael-hemperley-funeral-home-and-crematory/7126?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown apartment residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Atlanta training center funding controversy explodes before final vote
9h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

Community to honor slain 72-year-old during funeral at Jefferson Civic Center
9h ago

Inmate dead in suspected suicide at DeKalb jail, officials say
8h ago

Inmate dead in suspected suicide at DeKalb jail, officials say
8h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: Woman shot, killed while riding in Uber vehicle in Buckhead was targeted
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Dawson, Lizzie
2h ago
Doherty, William
2h ago
Featured

The difference between dementia and an aging brain
12h ago
‘It was good to see him back’: Braves’ Michael Soroka makes comeback
21h ago
Unlocked: How one man hopes to ban booting vehicles one key at a time
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top