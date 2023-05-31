DARBY, Alan Burris
Age 59, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed May 25, 2023. Service on June 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM, Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, Georgia.
