Obituaries

Daniels, Matthew

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

DANIELS, Matthew V.

Age 88, of Jonesboro, GA, passed on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Funeral, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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