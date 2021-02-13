DANIEL, Thomas Wayne



Thomas Wayne Daniel Jr., age 70, from Cumming, GA, passed away February 8, 2021. Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ingrid Daniel; Son, Thomas Wayne (Cathy) Daniel III; Sister, Kay (Jim) Heard of Lincolnton, GA, and his stepchildren, Mina (Scott) Little of Buford, GA, Timothy Paul Alex (Heather) Easley, from South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Daniel, Megan Daniel, Hannah Little, and Garrett Little. Wayne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best buddy, Cousin Johnny Daniel.



Wayne was a loving husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, calm and gentle personality, and his sharp wit. Wayne was born June 6th, 1950, and grew up in Hapeville, GA. He graduated from Hapeville High School and loved to brag about how his high school marching band won the right to march in the "Rose Bowl" parade in California. He played tuba in that band in 1968. He and his rock and roll band also played in the high school talent show. Wayne was a great drummer. Wayne loved music all his life. Mostly, music from the 1950's - 1970's. He would often times drum out the beat of the music with silver ware or on the steering wheel while driving.



Wayne graduated from Georgia State University and was employed with the Ivan Allen Company and retired from IBM. Wayne and Ingrid designed and built their retirement home on Lake Lanier. This is where he spent his summers while he was growing up. He loved to entertain his kids and grandkids on the lake; work in his woodshop; and fished all year round. Wayne loved the UGA "Dawgs", crossword puzzles, trips to Europe and camping in the U.S.A. He took pride in his family and stood as a role model to all as to how to be a wonderful friend, husband, father, and an all-around amazing person. Wayne was a diabetic since the age of 3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial. Per his request, he will be cremated.



A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 13th, at 4:00. The family will have the service on Facebook Live.



