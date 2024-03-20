DANIEL, Henry



Mr. Henry Daniel of Douglasville, Georgia, passed on Friday, March 8, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at noon, at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315, 404-688-7073.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com