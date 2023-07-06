D.C., George de Forest Lord

LORD, D.C., George de Forest



George de Forest Lord, D.C. died on June 30, 2023 at home in Athens, Georgia, in the loving presence of his wife, Gail; her son, Colin; and his son, Michael.



He was born April 24, 1951 to George de Forest Lord and Ruth Ellen DuPont Lord. They and his baby sister, Edith, predeceased him.



George held degrees from Washington University and Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, GA. He supplemented his chiropractic skills with additional healing techniques, including Visceral Manipulation, Lymphatic Therapy and Body Talk.



In 1974, he founded a vegetarian restaurant in St. Louis, "The Sunshine Inn." That year he encountered the Baha'i Faith, and was a devoted member for the rest of his life.



George was fluent in many languages and put his linguistic skills to use, both editing and translating Baha'i books as well as works on lymphatic therapy.



In addition to his wife, Gail Lord, George is survived by his children: Michael Morgan of Athens, Amelia Lord of Essex, CT, Juliette Lord (Nabil Naderi) of Montreal, Solange Lord of Covington, GA; and three grandchildren: Nikky, Pele and Maxwell; his siblings: Pauline Lord (David Harlow) of East Lyme, CT and Henry D. Lord of New Haven, CT; as well as stepson, Colin Berry of Powder Springs, GA; and his children: Brooke and Brendan; ex-wives, Providencia Morillo, and Sharon Lord, also survive him.



A Memorial Service will be held at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., in Athens, Georgia, at 10:00 AM, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/BernsteinFuneral.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3195 Atlanta Highway

Athens, GA

30606

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/athens-ga/bernstein-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/4765?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral