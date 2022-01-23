CURZON, Jon Lee



Jon Lee Curzon of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on January 17 at the age of 83. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, William Richard Curzon and Rena Lee Curzon, and his brother Dr. Bill Curzon. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Curzon, sister-in-law Barbara Jo Curzon of Rogers, AR, nephews Cary Curzon (Stacey) of Rogers and Craig Curzon (Lyne) of Fayetteville, 2 great-nephews (Austin and Andrew) 3 great-nieces, Kaitlyn, Ella and Alyssa and 1 great-great-nephew Drake. Jon graduated from Arkansas State University with degrees in Chemistry and Mathematics. He started his career with Armour and Co in Memphis, TN, and then went on to Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA with US Steel and LaRoche Industries. After retiring he went to work for Fire Systems and developed several patents for mold and fire retardants. He was an outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He liked nothing better than to be in the woods walking with his dogs. He will be missed by all.



