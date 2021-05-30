CURLEY, August Sr.



Mr. August Onorato Curley Sr. passed on May 23, 2021. Mr. Curley was a graduate of Morehouse College and completed post-graduate work at Clark Atlanta University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Rochester and Georgia State University. His career in the field of biochemistry/ toxicology spanned almost four decades at the Centers for Disease Control, the Environmental Protection Agency, and finally with Clark Atlanta University. His son August Onorato Curley, Jr. (Rochelle) and daughter, Karen R. Curley Tisdale, survive him, along with grandchildren Daria, Miles, Leah and Hannah, in addition to a host of relatives across the country and in Italy. A funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Fayetteville, GA on Friday June 4 at 11am. The family requests donations to the Morehouse College General Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

