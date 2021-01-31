CULPEPPER, Terry Franklin



Terry Franklin Culpepper passed away 12/12/2020 at age 70. Born 12/15/1949 in Selma, AL to Nellie Moore Richardson, Terry graduated from Alabama State Laboratory High School in 1967 and began a 34-year career with the Bell family of companies. He was South Central Bell's first Black lineman and advanced through the ranks to executive at Bellcore while obtaining his B.S. in Management with Honors in 1989 and M.S. in Industrial Relations and Human Resources in 1992, both from Rutgers University. At Bellcore, he sold telecommunications network solutions worldwide in countries like Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa, Malaysia, and Mongolia. Terry enjoyed scuba diving, playing basketball, and watching movies. A published writer, his book Miss Ella was adapted into the short film A Single Rose. He especially loved watching the Alabama Crimson Tide and never missed a game. After retirement, Terry dedicated his time to various Catholic pursuits, serving as property manager for Our Lady of Fatima in Piscataway, NJ, board member for Holy Savior Academy and working extensively with Opus Dei.



Terry is survived by his wife Catherine Ramos Culpepper and their son Terry II Ramos Culpepper; his daughters Hanelle (Jeffrey) Culpepper Meier, Terry A. (Darren) Culpepper Lee, and Florence (Steven) Culpepper Richardson, and his son Kerry Steven (Atsuko) Culpepper from a previous marriage to Joyce Allford LeMonier; his sister Xiena Angela Richardson and her sons Andrew Xenos (Talia) Richardson and William Alan Richardson; brother-in-law Jade Francisco Ramos, sixteen grandchildren, and countless others around the globe who simply called him...friend.

