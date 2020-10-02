

CULBRETH, Jackson





Jackson (Jack) Landrum Culbreth, age 74, loving husband, father and friend passed away September 25, 2020.



Jack was born in Greenville, South Carolina on February 6,1946. and was raised in Fort Mill, SC. Mr. Culbreth was preceded in death by his parents Judson Grady Culbreth and Doris Hamilton Culbreth. He is survived by his devoted , wife Joy, of 47 years; daughter Laura Elizabeth Culbreth; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Katherine (Katie) and Nicholas (Nick) Huly; grandchildren Charlotte Jane and George Huly; and sister Dr. Judith E Culbreth.



He was a graduate of Furman University and Emory University School of Law. Jack practiced law in Georgia for 45 years.



He was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church for 40 years. He enjoyed golf as a member of Dunwoody Country Club for 30 years. He continued his love of sport through the Adaptive Golf Program / Georgia State Golf Association.



While in out-patient at Shepherd Center/Pathways Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center his perseverance was a testimony to others. Recently, in cooperation with Emory and Georgia State University Department of Communication Sciences. He also volunteered for research at VA Medical Center Neuro Cognitive Rehabilitation studies.



In his work and faith, he was a constant pursuer of justice and The Truth and in his final days kept up with his love of God's Word through daily devotion and prayer. Virtual Service Only October 10, at 11 AM, https://livestream.com/dunwoodyumc/events/9325794



Memorial donations: Atlanta Legal Aid Society -atlantalegalaid.org Adaptive Golf Program/Georgia - GSGA Adaptive Golf, 121 Village Parkway #3, Marietta, GA 30067.

