CREWS, Virginia



Virginia McNeny Crews, age 103, passed in Decatur, GA, on September 15, 2022, from complications of aging.



Mrs. Crews was born at home in Drakes Branch, Virginia on July 30, 1919, the daughter of Samuel James McNeny and Elma Pansy Forester. She graduated from Salem College in the Class of 1941 and began a career in elementary school education until her retirement in 1980.



Virginia McNeny married George W. Crews in April 1942 in Keysville, Virginia. George Crews was deployed to Europe with the US Army before the birth of their first child, Rebecca Elaine, in 1943. The family lived in Alexandria Virginia after her husband's return from the war and re-employment with Southern Railroad in 1945. Their second child, George McNeny Crews, was born there in 1949. Other residences included Columbia, SC, Charlotte, NC, Hattiesburg, MS, and Holmes Beach, FL.



Mrs. Crews was prededed in death by her husband in 2002, her son in 2005, her daughter in 2014, a granddaughter, Amy Melissa Crews, in 2013; and her brother, Samuel Thomas McNeny, in 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Elaine Crews of Drury, MO, Jennifer Pickett Holt of Griffin, GA, and Brian Jeffrey Pickett of Fayetteville, GA; six great-grandchildren, Caroline Marie Aiken, Katherine Holt Kaestle, George Holt, Abbey Pickett, John Pickett, and Hunter Pickett; a niece, Wendy McNeny; and two nephews, Samuel McNeny, Jr., and Rodney McNeny. Her daughter-in-law, Monica Crews; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Pickett also survive Mrs. Crews.



Interment will be in the family plot in Saxe, Virginia at a later date.



