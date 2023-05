CRAWFORD, Kevin



Reginald



With a heavy heart we announce that Kevin Reginald Crawford, affectionately known as Reggie, peacefully passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 64. Reggie was born on September 3, 1958, to George and Carolyn Crawford in Atlanta, GA. Reggie was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.



