George William Craig, age 100, passed away on September 27, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born on July 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Craig. George was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband.



George had a distinguished career as an aeronautical engineer. He began his career at Convair in Texas, starting as a draftsman, and later moved his family to Georgia to work for Lockheed. He dedicated over 25 years to Lockheed, where he held various managerial positions, including Manager of several Lockheed divisions, such as Lockheed Industrial Products. His contributions were significant, as he and his team developed the first device capable of transmitting EKGs by telephone. Additionally, George played a key role in designing the first "jetway" passenger ramp, which was later licensed to other companies.



One of George's notable achievements was the design and production of a prototype all-aluminum hopper car for Southern Railway. This rail car was the largest ever produced at the time, and thousands were subsequently manufactured under license by other companies. Later in his career, George was appointed as the President of Lockheed's Ventura Manufacturing in San Antonio, Texas, where he continued to make valuable contributions.



Outside of his professional life, George was a talented artist and musician. He could play multiple instruments, ranging from the pump organ to the xylophone. His artistic abilities brought joy to those around him and showcased his creative spirit.



George is survived by his children, Melody Craig Wickliffe of Atlanta, Mary Bell Craig Hicks of Houston, Texas, and Thomas Daniel Craig of Marietta. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Craig Kerr of Burleson, Texas; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his second wife, Peggy Bradford Craig. George was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Betty Cloud Craig; and his youngest daughter, Rebecca Craig Miller.



George William Craig will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy as an accomplished engineer, talented artist, and loving family man will forever be cherished.



