Cowart, John

Mr. John Cecil Cowart, Jr., passed away peacefully at the St. Raphael's Campus of the Yale University Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut on September 22, 2023. John had a several years battle with Interstitial Lung Disease and had a severe exacerbation on September 9, 2023 while traveling toward Ogunquit, Maine for his wedding anniversary. The hospital kindly let his husband of 30 years, Alan Perry, stay with him the night before. Fortunately, his mind was perfectly clear so they spent the night talking, holding hands, watching old movies, listening to some great music and looking at pictures of fond memories. Alan was still there holding his hand when he passed around 2 PM that afternoon.



John was born in Eustis, Florida on November 27, 1943 just outside of Groveland, where he spent his childhood. He attended high school at Groveland High and Howie Academy. His college years included Broward College and Florida Atlantic. John had a varied career that included owning his own Beauty Salons, then a Party Planning Business, and finally went in to purchasing mainly in Asia.



As an avid traveler, John particularly loved Europe and spent much of his early adulthood either living there or traveling thru it - particularly Germany and France. He was an excellent chef, gardener, conversationalist, collector of Friends, and a devoted lover of art, music, theatre and opera.



John was predeceased by his father, John Cecil Cowart, Sr.; his mother, Claudia Knight Cowart; and his sister-in-law, Debby Perry Sloan.



John is survived by his loving husband, Alan Perry, whom he met in 1994 and was rarely away from very long; his father-in-law, David Perry; and his mother-in-law, Juanita Perry of Signal Mountain, TN; his brother-in-law, Gary Sloan; his niece, Lauren Sloan Walker, her husband, Nick Walker and their multi-talented son, Perry Oliver Walker; and by his niece, Megan Renee Sloan.



He is also survived by his sister, Gayl Fallucca of South Carolina, her son, Chris Fallucca, Chris's wife, Michelle Fallucca, and their beautiful daughter, Michi Fallucca.



Also survived by his dear friends in Germany whose friendships spanned a time period of over 50 years and four generations of family. Fritz Ockenfels of Linz am Rhine, Germany; Fritz's sister, Margarethe Scholz, Margarethe's daughter, Diana Rodekohr-Grimmig, her brilliant son, Johannes Rodekohr, and Diana's husband, Bernard Grimming.



Finally, he is survived by his Ragamuffin cat, Windsor; and his beloved, nearly mint condition, bright red 2001 PT Cruiser which he bought new and loved driving every single one of it's now 250,00+ miles!



