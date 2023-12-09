COUCH, Elsie Rebecca "Becky"



Elsie Rebecca "Becky" Couch passed away on December 6, 2023 after an unexpectedly quick and brutal battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter Couch; her daughter, Angela Couch; her grandson, Cameron Nguyen; her granddaughter, Karissa Nguyen; her brothers, Charles Padgett and Dennis Padgett; her sister, Mary Virginia Padgett; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Becky was a selfless, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She always put her family first, and they knew they could count on her to be there for them whenever they needed her. She helped raise Cameron and Karissa, which allowed Angela to become a successful attorney. Becky's hard work and dedication led to numerous thriving business ventures for her and Walter. She was the proud owner of Southern Parts & Equipment, a prosperous railroad-based company. Her smiles, hugs, and laughter will be sorely missed. Her encouragement, love, and support cannot be matched. Even during the hard days in the hospital and then hospice, Becky remained positive and was more worried about her family than herself. Cancer is a wretched disease, and while it stole Becky's body, it did not rob her of her spirit and joy of her family.



Becky's family strongly encourages annual mammograms and consistent self-examinations. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/donate/.



A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. A Celebration of Becky's life will be held in South Carolina at a later date.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





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