Coppock, Norma

Norma Sharon Shepard Coppock, age 69, of Auburn, Alabama and Roswell, Georgia, surrounded by her family and pastor, stepped into the next room on September 22, 2020; and through God's grace was granted eternal life. Although Sharon was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer 3 years ago, she continued to live passionately and with gratitude for the life she was given.



Sharon was born in Cairo, Illinois to parents Veatrice and Rev. Norman Shepard of Bement, MO. As a preacher's kid growing up on a farm in Southern Missouri, she attended a two-room schoolhouse that she described as "straight out of The Little House on the Prairie" and spent much of her time playing piano in church where she had a front pew view of her Daddy's sermons. Sharon also enjoyed her Mother's home cooking, befriending the farm animals (except for the beef cattle) and participating in all sorts of other mischief and adventures that came with life on a farm.



Sharon graduated from Charleston Senior High, after which she moved to Huntsville, Alabama where she lived with her oldest brother and his family while attending The University of Alabama at Huntsville and working for the United States Army Missile Command. She had a diverse work experience that included; wine distribution sales, real estate sales, and working as a sales representative for Xerox Corp. Soon after, she would meet and marry the love of her life, Ronnie Coppock, and take on the most important roles in her life as Mom, mentor, and friend to daughters Taylor and Caitlin, as well as life partner to Ronnie. The family made a home together first in Plano, Texas, then for a short while in England, before relocating to Milton, Georgia. Following retirement, Sharon and Ronnie moved to their home on E. Samford Avenue in Auburn to start a new chapter of their life together.



While Sharon was able to travel and experience life worldwide through Ronnie's work as a global telecommunications executive, her two most cherished places were the family farm in Bement and her house in her adopted "loveliest village on the plains", Auburn. There, she filled her days tending to her garden, watching her birds, playing piano and being "Normie" to her cherished granddaughter Willow.



Sharon loved good red wine, interior decorating, and was renowned for her cooking and entertaining.



She was a patron of the Gouge Performing Arts Center, a member of First Baptist Church Auburn and a lover of all things Broadway.



Sharon lived her life with joy, faith, and compassion and radiated a bright light filled with warmth and kindness for all people she encountered, making them feel uniquely loved and accepted. She passionately believed in the worth of every person she met.



Sharon had a natural connection with animals and nature having rescued most of our family's pets and supporting several animal rescue and adoption agencies. Most importantly, Sharon was the grounding core and heart of our family, with an ability to equally make us all feel heard, safe, understood and very loved. Her spirit shined through her glorious smile and wonderful



laughter. That spirit will be carried on through her survivors including her husband, Ronald Martin Coppock, daughters Taylor Martin Coppock and Caitlin Braswell Coppock, granddaughter Willow Elaine Coppock Kastelberg, brother, James Earl Shepard and sister-in-law, Jaceena Shepard. Sharon was predeceased in death by two cherished brothers, Terry Bruce Shepard and Norman Eugene Shepard.



She also adored her nieces, Sara Rene Shepard Latham and Karen Shepard Stephens, as well as her cousin Colleen Denise LoConte and their families.



She loved people and will be missed by a multitude of family and friends including very special friends Kaye Stanzione, Janine Simmons and Kaye Staples.



Our family would also like to recognize the compassionate care and friendship of Dr. Steve Szabo and his team at the Winship Cancer Center.



A small family Memorial is scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 11:00 at Auburn First Baptist Church, Auburn, Alabama. While attendance restrictions due to the COVID 19 environment will apply, the service will also be streamed on line at www.auburnfbc.org/live-streaming/.



A larger celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at The Pavilion at Moores Mill Golf Club. RSVP's are requested to be sent to laneyregan@yahoo.com.



In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Georgia Chapter, Lee County Humane Society or the Bullock County Humane Society.



