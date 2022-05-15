COOLIK, Jason S.



Jason S. Coolik died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 12, 2022. He was 44 years old. A sweet and caring man, he loved playing golf. He was an exceptional golfer having a plus handicap his entire adult life. He played numerous amateur championships over the years. His fondest memories were making 8 hole-in-ones and shooting 75 at Augusta National. Jason graduated from Woodward Academy and the University of Georgia. He will be definitely be missed by friends and family. He is survived by his parents, Sam and Sally Coolik; brother, Daniel; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside funeral will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Sunday, May 15th at 2:00 PM and will be officiated by Rabbi Peter Berg. Memorial donations in memory: Georgia State Golf Association Foundation, 2205 Northside Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30305; or charity of your choice. To view the livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

