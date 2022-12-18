Conrad, Justin

CONRAD, Dr. Justin Lyle Conrad



Dr. Justin Lyle Conrad, age 87, of Atlanta passed on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Conrad was born in Jamestown North Dakota in 1935. He received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, his MD from George Washington University, and his Master of Public Health from Harvard University. After being drafted for the Vietnam War, he served for two years in the Peace Corps where he earned the rank of Captain. He retired from the Center for Disease Control after a 30-year career, including serving as the Director of Field Services in Epidemiology. He loved hunting with his friends, fishing with his grandchildren and blueberry farming with the family. He was a long-time member of Emory Presbyterian Church.



He was preceded in death by his son, David Lyle Conrad; and two sisters, Nancy Jeter and Cynthia Ketterling.



Dr. Conrad is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dr. Constance Campbell Conrad; his daughter, Kathryn Suzanne Awara Conrad Fernandez, and son-in-law, Ernesto Fernandez; daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann Armbrester Conrad; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Amanda Joy, Benjamin, Cristian, Carolyn, and Betsy; and 7 great-grandchildren.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Villa International at villainternational.org or the EIS program at cdcfoundation.org.


