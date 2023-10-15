Connelly, Mary

CONNELLY (TATE), Mary Helen



Mary Helen Connelly, age 89, currently of Austin, Texas, formerly Atlanta, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023. Mary was born in 1933 as the fourth of six children to Thomas Tate and Lois Smith Tate in Sylacauga, Alabama. Mary Helen was a very talented vocalist and at the age of 17 she won the 1951 Miss Sylacauga pageant, and later was a finalist in the Miss Alabama pageant. She went on to attend Auburn University, where she became a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. It was there at Auburn in 1953, where she met and later married the love of her life, Gus L. Connelly. After Gus's time in the Navy, the couple moved to Atlanta, GA, where she would spend the majority of her life, until moving to Athens, GA in 1993, and later Austin, TX in 2000. When Mary Helen was not busy taking care of her children and later grandchildren, she was leading large charity efforts as a volunteer for organizations such as Hope Haven of Athens, GA, the Salvation Army, the Athens Symphony, and United Way. A devout Christian and lifetime member of the Methodist Church, Mary Helen's joy was found singing hymns as a member of multiple church choirs and different singing ensembles throughout her life.



She is survived by her brothers, Tomas Tate Jr., and William "Billy" Tate of Atlanta; sister, Fran Tate of Houston; as well as son, Gus L. Connelly, Jr., of Colorado; and daughter, Carol Anne Samuels, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Charisse Bowen, Geoff Boyd, Ryan Ney; Jennifer, Thomas and Taylor Connelly; and great-grandchildren, Kylah and Abigail McAuliffe, Penelope Bowen, Fisher and Sosie Boyd, and Blake Connelly. There will be a private 'Celebration of Life' conducted October 21, 2023 in Austin, TX. The family requests in lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation to Eagle Ranch of Georgia.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com