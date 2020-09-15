Connally, Thomas

CONNALLY, II, Thomas Dennis "Big Tom" Thomas Dennis Connally, II, age 59, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was known to his family and friends as "Big Tom." He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 1961, the son of T. Dennis Connally and the late Elaine Carnes Connally. Big Tom was a 1980 graduate of Douglas County High School. He later achieved a certificate as an automobile mechanic. For over thirty years Big Tom worked at Hudson's Hickory House in various capacities. He was a member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church. As a child and young man, he participated in the Indian Guides and both Cub and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed racing, football and assembling model cars. He was very passionate about the Opera and many genres of music. He was an avid reader, fisherman, traveler and lover of animals. Big Tom was also a Civil War enthusiast. He had previously participated in many reenactments. In addition to his mother, Elaine Carnes Connally, Big Tom was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William C. and Christine Connally, and his maternal grandparents, Jake and Gladys Carnes. Big Tom is survived by his father, T. Dennis Connally of Douglasville, brothers, Jonathan Carnes Connally, and William Crowley Connally and his wife, Stephanie, very close cousins, Allison Christian Hanner and her husband, Chuck, and Courtney Christian Campbell and her husband, Walker. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and, following a private service, his family will host a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, September 19, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM, at Hightower's Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134. In lieu of flowers, this family requests contributions be made to the Amvets Post 118, 10940 E Veterans Memorial Hwy., Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818.

