COLLINS, Nicholas "Nick" Branan



Mr. Nicholas Branan "Nick" Collins, age 55, of Atlanta, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell. Memorial Services for Mr. Collins will be held on Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Collins was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on August 2, 1966, to George Branan Collins, III and Judy C. Collins. He was a 1984 graduate of Alexander Smith Academy and was later a Graduate of Georgia State University with a Masters in Psychology. He was employed with Publix in the Human Resources Department. He enjoyed helping others which was made evident by his passion of serving with the Gwinnett County Rape Crisis Centers where he was a counselor. Mr. Collins is survived by his parents, George and Judy Collins of Concord; his sisters, Natalie (Jeff Kensmoe) Collins of Warrior, Alabama; Jeannine (Nathan) Fuller of Hillsboro; his brother, Patrick C. (Carlena) Collins of Bethlehem; and his nieces and nephews, Seth Collins, Claire Collins, Blake Collins, Bryn Kensmoe, Aemelia Kensmoe, Jacob Roberts, and Caroline Fuller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mosaic Georgia, P.O. Box 1329 Duluth, Georgia 30096 or at www.mosaicgeorgia.org. Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.

