Coles, Brian

COLES, Sr., Brian

Brian Coles, Sr., age 57, of Alpharetta, GA, passed June 25, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1 PM, Hopewell Miss. Bpt. Church, 182 Hunter St. NW, Norcross, GA 30071. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

