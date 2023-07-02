Coles, Brian

COLES, Sr., Brian
Brian Coles, Sr., age 57, of Alpharetta, GA, passed June 25, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1 PM, Hopewell Miss. Bpt. Church, 182 Hunter St. NW, Norcross, GA 30071. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
