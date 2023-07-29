Cole, Danele

COLE, Danele Joanne

Danele Joanne Cole, born in February of 1937, left this life January 23, 2023. She was the only child born to Walter Clinton Cole and Beatrice Helen Danielson Cole, both of South Dakota.

Danele's favorite pastime was playing duplicate bridge. She achieved her Life Master status by playing at the local duplicate clubs and in tournaments, both locally and in venues in other cities, and on cruises.

During her early years, as part of a military family in the Michigan UP, sometimes the weather was harshly cold, with snow as high as the second story windows. During those times, the weather made it difficult to get out, so she kept busy by fostering newborn babies during the period between their birth and their adoption into their permanent family. She enjoyed the babies and didn't mind having to get up during the night when they needed her attention.

In her later years, she was active in the church, especially the choir, and made a European trip to perform for audiences in the beautiful old churches. Also, she served as a Stephen Minister, and counseled women who were experiencing difficulties in their lives.

Danele is survived by her husband, Merrill Templeman; her children, Katherine Larson, DVM (retired) (Lyndall Tunnell), Leslie Larson (George Burton), Kyle Larson (Carrie), and Julia Sparks (Steve); her grandchildren, Tim, Tonya, Kelsey (Patrick), Kerri (Stiles), Blaine, James, and Emily; 4 great grandsons; and cousin Carollyn Hawkes.

