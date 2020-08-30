COLBERT, Marca Marca Bell Colbert, longtime resident of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Mrs. Colbert was preceded in death by her husband, State Representative and real estate developer, Luther S. Colbert. She is survived by brother JW "Bill" Bell, Jr. - Asheville, NC; daughter Aleisa McKinlay- Roswell; son John Colbert (Kathy) - Dawsonville; son Chris Colbert- Atlanta; daughter Jayne Corey (Kevin) - Dallas, GA; grandsons Scott McKinlay and David McKinlay; great-grandchildren Skye, Grace, Quinn and Clara McKinlay all of Roswell; cousins, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Colbert was born in Cleveland County - Lattimore, North Carolina - to John W. and Mary Williamson Bell. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, GA, where she met Luther S. Colbert, who attended Riverside Military Academy. She was preceded in death by younger brothers Robert and Steve Bell. Mrs. Colbert joined Roswell First Baptist Church when she and her husband moved to Roswell with their four children in 1964. In later years, she attended Crosspointe Community Church, where she was an active member. Mrs. Colbert's Christian life is celebrated by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She loved Jesus and was truly a reflection of that love. She was a blessing beyond measure to all her family and friends. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed, and we are comforted to know that there is, indeed, a "sweet by-and-by," where sorrows never start, and love never ends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crosspointe Community Church, 77 E. Crossville Rd., Roswell, GA 30075, (770) 640 - 9959. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Crosspointe Community Church. Graveside funeral service 4 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Green Lawn Cemetery, 10993 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA. Visitation will be held from 2:30 3:30 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. 770-645-1414 www.northsidechapel.com.



