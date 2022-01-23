COKER, Byron



Byron Lee Coker, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances B Coker (who passed away 5 days earlier) and brother Sherry L Coker. He is survived by his sister-in-law: Luanne L Coker; his children: Byron Coker, Jr, Caroline Meadows, and Katherine Moses; five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 AMwith a memorial service to follow at 11 AM at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills in Decatur, GA. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.asturner.com

