COHEN, Pauline Saul



Pauline Saul Cohen of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on August 4, 2021, at the age of 99 at the Renaissance. A lifelong Atlanta resident, she was born at the original Piedmont Hospital on January 10, 1922. She graduated from Girls High in 1938 and married the love of her life, Gibby Cohen, in 1943.



She is survived by her sons Stanley, and Walter; her daughter-in-law, Lisa; three grandchildren, Michael (Avital), Brian, and David (Julie); and five great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Maya, Fiona, Ariel, and Philip. She is also survived by her brother, Milton Saul, and her sister-in-law, Virginia and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. The family gives a special thanks to her caregivers, Gloria, Tiffany, Beneta, and Marta, and her palliative caregiver, Jenny Buckley.



She lived a full and wonderful life which she thoroughly enjoyed until the end. She had so many close friends. She loved sports and still played tennis well into her 70's. Even during the last week of her life, she couldn't wait to watch sports on TV. She saw the world, having traveled on numerous occasions to Europe and Israel. She was a true Southern lady, through and through. She will be missed.



Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs at 10:00 AM on August 6, 2021. Rabbi Lawrence Rosenthal will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the AA Synagogue, or the Jewish Home. Shiva will be held at 420 Breakwater Ridge in Sandy Springs on Sunday and Monday evenings from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Vaccinated visitors only. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

