COCKERILL, Jean

July 12, 1925 – June 2, 2023

Jean Cockerill of Atlanta passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Henry Cockerill; son, Gary (Debra) Cockerill; granddaughter, Taylor Griffin (Will); great-grandson, Henry; and sisters, Darlene Teubert and Lois Williams.

Jean was born in Detroit, Michigan and later moved with her husband and son to Severna Park, Maryland and then to Atlanta, Georgia.

Everyone who knew Jean could attest to her phenomenal skills in the kitchen. She made it very easy for all family members to earn premier status in the "Clean Plate Club". Her birthday cakes were legendary and always were decorated with special themes for each loved one.

Her husband, a longtime officer of The Coca-Cola Company, often told stories about how special Jean was to his success as she quickly developed friendships with the spouses of top executives he would entertain. The couple was truly a dynamic duo in all facets of life.

Jean's most endearing quality, though, was her giving, affectionate nature as she provided a lifetime of warm memories for her family to keep close to their hearts.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held with family members at a later date.

