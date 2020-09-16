COCHRAN, Kathy Kathy Cochran, wife, mother, lover, best friend, runner, writer, tennis player, softball player and cowgirl, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Diagnosed with Younger Onset Alzheimer's disease in 2012, she fought fiercely and courageously for eight years and never let the disease define her. A long-time runner, Kathy continued to participate in races, including the 50th Peachtree Road Race last year with her husband, son and new daughter-in-law. Kathy grew up in Avondale Estates in, as she called it, her "Leave it to Beaver neighborhood." A perpetual athlete, she beat out all other students at Avondale Elementary in the 50-yard dash. She graduated from Avondale High School, where she was on the tennis, basketball and softball teams. Her favorite position was catcher because of all the equipment she got to wear. After graduating from Avondale High, she attended Georgia State University and worked part-time in a nearby office. That office is where she would meet her husband, Marc, who she was married to for almost 49 years. When Marc was transferred to Montgomery, Alabama, Kathy enrolled in and graduated from Auburn University of Montgomery with degrees in English Literature and Spanish. Her first job out of college was at the radio station WHHY where she edited copy and did voiceover work for the station's commercials. The couple moved back to Atlanta in 1976, where Kathy worked for WRC Smith Publishing editing Textilos Pan Americanos trade magazine. Two years later, she gave birth to the first of her two sons, Matthew. They moved around the country for the next 10 years, stopping briefly in Seattle in 1982 to give birth to her second son, Jeffrey. They returned to Atlanta in 1986, where they still live to this day. After moving back to Georgia, Kathy and the rest of her family joined the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville. She remained an active member of the church, serving as an Elder, Choir Member, Youth Group Leader and Clerk of Session. Always with a giving heart, she also gave her time volunteering for Covenant Counseling and the Heifer Project. She worked for Gwinnett Medical Center for 12 years in Marketing and Communications. Although a professional writer, her favorite pastimes included having one too many drinks with family and friends, competing with her sons' burps, laughing at her clumsy husband, riding her horse faster than she should and sitting on St. Simons Beach. She is survived by her husband Marc, sons Matt (Lindsay) and Jeff (Amanda), brother Roger (Sue), Erica and Scott Turner, her adorable dogs Rocky and Stella, her horse Sierra, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A private, graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 19 at 3 PM, at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker, Georgia. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held on February 28, 2021, on what would have been her 69th birthday, a party she will be most upset to miss. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia or the Westminster Music Ministries, Snellville, GA. She was one silly, joyful and beautiful lady. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



